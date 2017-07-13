UPDATE: Escaped Monroe County inmate captured

Mathew Pippin escaped Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: Matthew Pippin is back in custody, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He's now being charged with escape.

Pippin was found on Craig Road near Hwy 42 in a vehicle with another person. They're both in custody, according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick.

__________________________________

Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Monroe County jail in Forsyth.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick reports Mathew Pippin escaped Thursday afternoon. Pippin was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.

Pippin was last seen in the area of Ensign Road in Forsyth. He was wearing a black and white jumpsuit.

If you have seen Pippin, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or 911.

