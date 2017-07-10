UPDATE: Fire displaces families at Warner Robins apartments

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE:

Eight families are homeless after a fire ripped through a Warner Robins apartment building.

That's according to Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton.

He says around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening, they were called to a fire at the Wellston Ridge apartments off Olympia Drive.

Chief Moulton says when the first truck arrived, the fire was already through through the roof.

6 trucks responded to battle the flames.

Moulton says the the building is older, which makes it easier to contain.

"They hold up a little longer. They don't burn as fast even though this was a wood exterior, so you have to deal with that, but actually, the components of it takes a little bit longer to burn so it actually helps us. It benefits firefighters," said Moulton.

Keera Mathis lived in one of the units with her two sons.

That apartment is now a total loss.

Mathis says she had just left her apartment 20 minutes before the flames started. Now she says she will have to start all over.

"I actually gave birth to my son in January and we were here, so this is the only home he's known. We brought him home here, his bed is here, this is the only place I've raised him," said Mathis.

The Warner Robins Fire Department is still investigating.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the families that lost everything.

----------------------

UPDATE:

Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they believe the fire started in the shared attic of the building. He says 7 of the 8 units are a total loss.

----------------------

Crews are battling a fire at a Warner Robins apartment complex.

One building is on fire at Wellston Ridge Apartments on Olympia Drive. Several fire trucks are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries or the severity of the damage at the moment.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as more details become available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV