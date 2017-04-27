UPDATE: Forsyth 'swingers' event canceled after negative responses

A stripper dances in the French Quarter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2005 Getty Images)

UPDATE:

A "swingers" event at a Forsyth hotel has been canceled after some complaints.

Many would not think right next to a busy highway in Forsyth would be the location for an adult event held at a hotel. They are called the South Side Swingers. Bobby Davis organizes the events every 4 to 6 weeks.



"We organize private events for very discreet couples who are in an alternative lifestyle that's most commonly known with an outdated term called "swing." Really, that describes any non-monogamous relationship,” explains Davis.



The party was set to take place this weekend at the Comfort Inn Suites in Forsyth. It was advertised as a "complete hotel takeover," but now it has been canceled after negative responses from the community.

"We're here, we're a part of the community, and what I do would not exist if there weren't people on the south side of Atlanta and here in Middle Georgia who experience this for themselves and enjoy our event. We wouldn't be able to have them if people weren't coming and usually they're returning guests,” says Davis.



Many people in Forsyth that WMAZ spoke to off camera said they knew about the event, but even still, opinions are split. Some said they do not support it at all, others said to each his own, and some said they even know some people here who are a part of the swingers community.



"These people work alongside you. They're doctors, they're nurses, they're mechanics. They're normal people who have an open and honest relationship with their mate. What we're bringing to the area is an opportunity for people who already live here who want to experience this kind of freedom of expression a right to do it, a place to do it, and a place to have privacy,” says Davis.



But many in the area say they just do not want the location for the event to be in their community. WMAZ reached out to several businesses in the area about the event, but they did not want to comment. Organizer Bobby Davis says on average hundreds of people come to their swingers events every few weeks.

Forsyth's police chief says he's not concerned about a scheduled gathering of "swingers" at a hotel this weekend

"Sounds like they're just inside the rooms, doing what grown folks do," said Chief Eddie Harris Thursday.

A group called South Side Swingers advertised the event, described as a "complete hotel take over for swingers only" at the Forsyth Comfort Inn.

The Monroe County Reporter in Forsyth led this week's issue with a story about the event -- headed "Swingers Taking Over 'No-Tell Hotel.' "

The event is titled "S.L.U.T.S." -- "Southern Ladies Up To Something."

Their website says the event starts Friday with "open doors, play rooms, music, jello shots, hot pizza, snacks, and a few ice breaker games to get the party vibe rolling."

Saturday night, "We will open up the dance floor and our strip pole for the hottest dance party in the South!" followed by "skinny dipping and hot tub playtime."

The website says, "Couples travel from all over the southeast for our events on the south side and this one will be HUGE!!!"

S.L.U.T.S. organizer Bobby Davis says events like this started as a hobby and became a full-time job.

He said he's from Georgia, but declined to say where, adding, "just say I'm from the area"

Davis called the event, "a members-only private event for consenting adult couples for what's known as the swingers community.

"We do this professionally, we provide security, we try to create an atmosphere where people can express themselves without judgment," he said.

"It started as a hobby, but meeting some of the people in the lifestyle enthused my wife and I," he said.

Now it's a full-time job and he has events in Forsyth every four to six weeks, he says. As many as 150 to 200 people attend.

"All these people have a right to privacy, because they can face discrimination." He compares it to the LGBT community.

He also says he advertises his events within the community, not publicly. "You really have to be looking for it," he said.

He suspects that the Monroe County Reporter was tipped off about the event by a competitor with "malicious intent."

Davis said he never experiences complaints or protests in the communities he visits.

"Honestly, this is the first experience we've ever had like this."

The manager of the Comfort Inn in Forsyth did not return our phone calls.

Chief Harris says he hasn't heard any complaints about the event and doesn't consider it a police matter. "As long as they're not on the outside, or running around in the streets, I'm not going to look into it."

