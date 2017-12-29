UPDATE: GBI says skeletal remains found on I-75 are human

The GBI said it has determined that a suitcase containing human bones found Thursday on Interstate 75 are human remains.

In an email to 13WMAZ on Friday, the GBI said its next step is to extract DNA to look for a match and try to determine a cause of death.

The suitcase was found in Butts County a few miles away from exit 201.

The GBI says someone searching for a lost item found the suitcase and that they believe the suitcase had been there for some time.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told our Atlanta station WXIA-TV that the bones appeared to include a human skull.

