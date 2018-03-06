UPDATE: Macon man drives to store after being shot

UPDATE: A news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 23-year-old Steven Gay.

He was reportedly driving in the 3300-block of Sharon Drive when an unknown driver in a black car began shooting at him.

Gay was grazed above the left eye and drove to the 98 Cent Store where he called 911.

He is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

---------------------------

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was shot in the head before he drove to the Beauty Queen 98 Cent Store on Mercer University Drive around 5 p.m.

Williams says the victim was in a dark green Toyota Camry and he was alone in the car.

His name has not been released yet and his condition is unknown.



