UPDATE: Man charged in fatal Hawkinsville shooting, victim identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man fatally shot Saturday in Hawkinsville.

GBI Spokesperson Nelly Miles says the victim was 36-year-old Vernard Porter.

Pulaski Sheriff Danny Brannen said Saturday that the call for the shooting came in from Second Street around 1:30 p.m. and that the alleged shooter, Dolton Harper, reportedly fired three shots at Porter during an argument about a repossessed car.

Brannen says the discussion must have gotten heated, which lead to the shooting.

Harper was taken into custody and questioned at the county jail before being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

