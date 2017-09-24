UPDATE: Man hit by 18-wheeler on I-75 identified

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A 39-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a semi-truck and several other vehicles.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Bradford Johnson and says he would have turned 40 tomorrow.

Jones says Johnson was staying with a friend off Sardis Church Road and was driving when his car broke down, so he started walking home.

According to a Bibb Sheriff's Office news release, the pedestrian struck call near the Sardis Church Road exit came in around 2:30 a.m.

A semi-truck driver told deputies he thought he hit a deer. He stopped to see what it was and realized he hit a person that was crossing the road.

The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been made at this time.

