crime scene

UPDATE, 11:30 p.m.:

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, the victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jackie Rouse.

--------

Bibb coroner Leon Jones confirmed someone has died in a shooting on Dennis Street.

There are no details so far on what happened.

We have a crew there working to gather more information on the shooting.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV