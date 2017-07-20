UPDATE:
The man killed in the wreck has been identified as 69-year-old Charles Posey from Cordele, according to Coroner Danny Galpin.
------------------
One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 75 northbound near Perry, according to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.
The wreck occurred at exit 135, Galpin said.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
This story is developing.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs