Crews clean up Thursday after a wreck on Interstate 75 northbound in Perry. One person died in the crash.

UPDATE:

The man killed in the wreck has been identified as 69-year-old Charles Posey from Cordele, according to Coroner Danny Galpin.

One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 75 northbound near Perry, according to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.

The wreck occurred at exit 135, Galpin said.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

