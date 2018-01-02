UPDATE: Man killed in Telfair Co. wreck identified

Georgia State Patrol has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident in McRae on New Year's Eve.
According to information from the GSP Public Information Office, 32-year-old Jorge Madina was driving east on Walter Barrett Road around 7:40 p.m.
They say he lost control of his 2000 Ford Windstar after hitting a curve and overturned.
As the car rolled, the roof of the car hit a tree, which fatally injured Madina.
