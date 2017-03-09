UPDATE: Man shot, killed in Warner Robins was Andersonville church pastor

Edward McKellar was shot and killed in Warner Robins on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: We're learning more about a man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in Warner Robins.

Edward McKellar, 43, was pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church on E. Church Street in Andersonville. McKellar, who is from Oglethorpe, has been pastor there for about six years.

Warner Robins police found McKellar dead with a fatal bullet wound to the head in the 500 block of S. Third Street at about 12:48 a.m.

The person responsible with the shooting has been identified and is cooperating with police, according to a Warner Robins police news release states.

Police spokewoman Jennifer Parson said Thursday morning they're still trying to determine what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

