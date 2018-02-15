UPDATE: Mary Persons student charged after post with ‘potentially threatening' language

Police lights generic, file photo.

(UPDATE 5:40 p.m.) The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says they've charged a Mary Persons High School student who allegedly made a threatening social media post.

Lt. Lawson Bittick says someone reported the post to the school Thursday afternoon.

The school district said the post had ‘concerning and potentially threatening language’ against the school.

They called in law enforcement and the student was taken in for questioning.

Bittick says 17-year-old Brandon Hudson is charged with disorderly conduct -- a misdemeanor.

He says the post was too vague to merit charging him with a felony, like making terroristic threats.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV