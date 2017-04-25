UPDATE: Missing girls found safe

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE, 8:32 p.m:

According to Warner Robins Police, Azalea Jenkins and Aleigha Soriano have been found safe.

The girls were found in an abandoned car wash by a Warner Robins police officer. No reason has yet been given as to why they were there.

The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help locating two children.

11-year-old Azalea Jenkins and 8-year-old Aleigha Soriano were reported missing Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. Both were last seen walking home from Russell Elementary School.





Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

