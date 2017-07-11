UPDATE: Moped rider killed in Macon wreck identified

UPDATE: 9 AM: Bibb County coroner Leon Jones has identified the man killed on a moped on Hawkinsville Road Tuesday morning.

He is Christopher Daniel Todd, age 29, of 6322 Hawkinsville Road, Macon.

Jones says Todd worked in construction and was headed to a job site Tuesday when he was struck.

------------------------------------

A man is dead after being hit by multiple cars. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 6100 block of Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He was riding a moped when he was struck by a car. He was then struck by at least one more car while laying in the road. One car stopped to block traffic so he would not be hit again.

Earlier reports said the victim was on a motorcycle. Updates indicate he rode a moped, not a motorcycle. The man was in his twenties.

All lanes have reopened at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with us for more details.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV