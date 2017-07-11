UPDATE: Multiple fatalities in wreck on I-16

Courtesy of Leon Jones

UPDATE:

3 people have been confirmed dead after an accident on I-16 near exit 6 just before 6 p.m.

9 cars and 3 18-wheelers were involved in the accident.

One of the cars was a church van. A passenger in that van went into cardiac arrest.

Three people are in critical condition at Navicent.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes. The eastbound and westbound lanes are both currently closed. People are being redirected off the interstate at exit 6.

----------------

An accident on I-16 near exit 6, Ocmulgee East, has multiple fatalities.

That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Officials are asking people to find a detour as crews work to process and clear the scene -- but the direction of the wreck is unclear at this time.

We are sending a reporter to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

