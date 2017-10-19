UPDATE: Name released of Central High student shot to death

The scene Thursday morning in Macon where a man was reportedly killed at Beech Street and Pio Nono Avenue.

UPDATE: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones released the name of a Macon teen shot to death Thursday morning.

He is Javon Sherman, 16.

Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

County Coroner Leon Jones said the male victim was found at the corner of Beech Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon -- the site of the former Winship Elementary School.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, later died at a Macon hospital.

The victim's name has not been released.

Jones said the shooting is the year's 22nd homicide.

Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman posted on Facebook that the child attended Central High School and he was shot while walking to school.

