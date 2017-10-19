UPDATE: Name released of Macon man killed in I-75 wreck

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a truck accident on I-75 Thursday.

He is Letian Qiu, age 26, of Macon.

Qiu was the passenger in a U-Haul van that struck a truck parked by the side of the highway.

The driver of Qiu's van has also been hospitalized.

So far, nobody was been charged in the case.

All lanes of Interstate 75 south in Monroe County are blocked by a fatal accident.

That's according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Bittick says the wreck happened just south of Rumble Road.

He says both lanes of the interstate are blocked, and they're trying to detour traffic around the wreck.

No further details are available at this time.

