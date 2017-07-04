UPDATE: Name released of man shot, killed by Houston Co. deputy

The GBI released the name of the man shot and killed by a Houston County deputy Monday evening.

He is Christopher Harry Cashell, 45, according to GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson.

A deputy responded to a 911 call from the home at 416 Green Island Road in Bonaire after a fight broke out between Cashell and his wife, Nicole Cashell, 41.

Christopher Cashell slashed his wife's car tires with a knife.

Nicole Cashell called 911.

It was her birthday, Ricketson said.

Christopher Cashell was outside when the deputy arrived, Ricketson said. Cashell then went back into the home and the deputy followed, Ricketson said.

That's when Cashell pulled a handgun on the deputy who then shot Cashell four times in the torso.

The name of the deputy has not yet been released.

