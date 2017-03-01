UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed in Macon

A man was hit by a pick up truck and killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross Pio Nono Ave.

UPDATE: The man who was killed in an accident in Macon on Wednesday has been released.

He is John Michael Neal, 62 of Macon.

The driver of the vehicle that killed him is Robert Moran, 74, of Macon. Moran, who was driving a Ford F-350, told deputies he did not see Neal crossing the roadway.

A man has been hit and killed on in Macon on Wednesday morning on Pio Nono Avenue near the new Bojangles Chicken.

He was hit by a pick up truck while trying to cross the street. The call came in at 6:45 a.m., according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The victim is a resident at Liberty Inn, Jones said.

The name of the man has not been released yet.

