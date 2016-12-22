UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police say a woman who was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night was laying in the road when she was struck.

Sherry Lynn Holt, 50, was laying in the roadway when she was hit by a Dodge Caravan traveling west on Watson Boulevard at the Knodishall Drive intersection at about 10:20 p.m., according to a police news release. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The release did not state why Holt was on the ground when she was hit. The stretch of road is without street lights and the victim was wearing dark clothing, the news release states.

The driver of the vehicle was Chasity Evone Spires, 27, of Byron. No charges have been filed, according to the news release.