WMAZ
Close

UPDATE: Name released of woman found dead in Macon home

Investigators on the scene Thursday where Brenda Faulkner was found dead.

WMAZ 2:19 PM. EST February 16, 2017

A woman was found dead in a house Thursday morning in Macon at 1776 First Ave.

Her name is Brenda Faulkner. Authorities have not yet determined her date of birth.

Bibb County deputies responded to a call for a person down at about 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The Bibb County Crime Scene Unit is on the scene. Investigators say they're looking for Faulkner's vehicle because it's not at the house.

They're looking for a white Ford Mustang with Georgia tags RGB8890.


 

(© 2017 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories