UPDATE: Name released of woman found dead in Macon home

Brenda Faulkner was found dead Thursday in a Macon home.

A woman was found dead in a house Thursday morning in Macon at 1776 First Ave.

Her name is Brenda Faulkner. Authorities have not yet determined her date of birth.

Bibb County deputies responded to a call for a person down at about 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The Bibb County Crime Scene Unit is on the scene. Investigators say they're looking for Faulkner's vehicle because it's not at the house.

They're looking for a white Ford Mustang with Georgia tags RGB8890.





(© 2017 WMAZ)