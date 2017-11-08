UPDATE: Pedestrian hit, killed on Gray Highway identified

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE, 10 p.m.:

The pedestrian who was hit and killed on Gray Highway has been identified as 61-year-old Frank Pittman Jr.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on the 2200 block of Gray Highway near Graham Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

She says Pittman Jr. was crossing the street when he got hit. Howard says traffic going both ways on Gray Highway will be backed up for at least the next hour.

A pedestrian has been hit and killed on 2200 Gray Highway in Macon.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

