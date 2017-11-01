UPDATE: Perry bicyclist killed by teen driver identified

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

(UPDATE 4:30 p.m.) The Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division has released more information in the fatal accident that happened Wednesday morning.

They say a 1979 Chevrolet K10 driven by a 16-year-old collided with a bicyclist, identified as 60-year-old Randy Maynard Moran.

Moran later died from his injuries at the hospital. The unidentified driver was uninjured.

The fatal accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Clay Chambers at 478-542-2080.

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Perry Wednesday morning.

Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston Co. Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Kings Chapel Road.

Houston County coroner Danny Galpin said the bicyclist died less than an hour later at Perry Hospital.

The victim's name has not been released because their next of kin has not been located.

