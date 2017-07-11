UPDATE: Person killed in Warner Robins wreck identified

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The person killed in a Warner Robins accident Monday night has been identified.

She is Pamela Mobley Banks, 50, of Fort Valley, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Banks, who was driving a 2013 Smart Car, was rear ended while driving west bound on Watson Boulevard at the intersection of N. Briarcliff Road.

The car that rear ended her was a 2006 Acura RSX driven by 51-year-old Carole Ann Van Nostrand of Warner Robins, the news release states.

After being rear ended, Banks vehicle jumped the curb and struck a metal support pole and rolled over, the news release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Officer Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048.

