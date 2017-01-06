UPDATE: Putnam added to central Ga. winter storm warning

UPDATE: Here's the latest on the snow potential for Friday night and tomorrow.

If you live in Jasper, Putnam, Monroe, or Upson counties, you are under a Winter Storm WARNING. At this point, computer models are coming into agreement about keeping the most significant winter weather in North Georgia.

If you live in Macon or any points south and east, your forecast has not changed over the past few days. This is still expected to mainly be a rain event with a few wet snowflakes mixing in Saturday morning.

However, some light snow/sleet is possible for these counties Saturday morning. While it's not overly likely, it is possible for light accumulations as snow showers wrap around the back end of this storm late Friday and early Saturday morning.

Here's the break down:

AREAS TO SEE ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS:

-Jasper

-Monroe

-Putnam

-Hancock

-Upson

TIMING FOR SNOW/ICE:

Late Friday into early Saturday morning

IMPACTS:

-Slick roads, black ice, hazardous travel

SNOW TOTALS:

-Trace to 1"... worst case scenario would be 2" the closer you get to the I-20 corridor

TEMPERATURES:

Dropping into the low 40s later this afternoon; 30s tonight

EVERYONE ELSE:

1" to 2" of rain through tomorrow morning

