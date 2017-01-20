UPDATE: Severe weekend weather potential for central Ga.

Here's the latest on severe weather potential in central Georgia for the weekend.

We are still anticipating several rounds of showers and thunderstorms to move through the midstate between Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at the threats and timing:

SATURDAY:

Timing: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. AND possibly overnight into Sunday

Threats: Strong damaging winds, large damaging hail, a few tornadoes, heavy rain

Notes: The main threat for Saturday will move through in the morning in the form of a well developed squall line. Within that line, tornadoes are possible, but strong winds will likely be the threat. Another round of showers and storms are possible Saturday night..however at this point those do not look to be as robust.

SUNDAY:

Timing: Noon - 8 p.m.

Threats: Strong damaging winds, a few tornadoes, small hail, heavy rain

Notes: A few moving parts still need to be pinned down to get a better idea on the timing for these storms...however, at this point it looks to be an afternoon event. The main threat with these storms will be strong damaging winds with a lower emphasis on hail

As with any forecast, things can still change so it is important to check back for the latest details over the next few days.

