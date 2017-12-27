UPDATE: Sexual predator found, arrested in Centerville

UPDATE: Sgt. Tim Leonard with Houston County Sheriff's Office says Saint Brown was arrested at 5:05 p.m. in Centerville.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a sex offender.

A release identifies the man as Saint Claire Brown.

It says he absconded and his whereabouts are unknown, but he is known to frequent Warner Robins and Centerville.

Anyone who sees Brown or knows his location is asked not to approach him and call 911 instead.

