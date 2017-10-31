UPDATE: South Macon homicide victim identified

(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) Lt. Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office has now confirmed it's being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jontavious Towns

Right now, Bibb County deputies are investigating a body found on Rosecrest Avenue -- a side street between Telfair Street and Second Avenue.

Lit. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says they're not sure if the death was a homicide. He said a public works crew found the body in the roadway between two houses.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said that the case is being investigated as homicide.

So far, they're not releasing any further details on the death, except the deceased is a black male.

