UPDATE: Supreme Court grants temporary stay of execution for Jones County man

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE, 10:45 p.m.

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.

Keith Leroy Tharpe had been scheduled to die Tuesday. Lawyers for the 59-year-old black inmate say he is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for execution, and that his death sentence is tainted by a juror's racial bias. The high court is apparently considering those arguments.

Tharpe was convicted in the September 1990 shooting death of Jacquelyn Freeman.

Tharpe stopped his estranged wife and sister-in-law as they drove to work and ordered them out of the car and then fatally shot Freeman.

---------------

5:40 p.m.

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for a prisoner convicted of killing his sister-in-law 27 years ago.

In a 6-3 vote, the state's high court turned down a request from Keith Leroy Tharpe, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

The court also turned down his request to appeal a lower court ruling against him. He has another appeal pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

© 2017 Associated Press