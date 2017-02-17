UPDATE: Suspect named in killing of Macon woman

U.S. Marshals are looking for Jessie Gray in the killing of Brenda Faulker. She was strangled and beated to death. Bibb deputies found her body in her home Thursday.

U.S. Marshals are hunting for a man who lived in a Pleasant Hill home where a woman was found strangled and beaten to death Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Jesse Gray, 49, is wanted for murder in the death of Brenda Faulkner.

The 48 year old was found dead in her home at 1776 First St., by Bibb County deputies.

Brenda Faulkner (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

That is also Gray's last known address.

An autopsy found that Faulkner died from blows to the head and being strangled, according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to Faulkner's home Wednesday night on a domestic violence call just hours before she was killed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Reginal Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

_______________________________

A Macon woman found dead in her home Thursday was strangled and beaten to death,

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Branda Faulkner, 58, died from blunt force head trauma and asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Bibb deputies found Faulkner dead in her Pleasent Hill home on Thursday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office still has not named a suspect in this case, but they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Deputies are still searching for a man who allegedly stole Faulkner's car from her driveway. They recovered the car Thursday afternoon and a man ran from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Reginal Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)