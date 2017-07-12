UPDATE: Teen killed in Macon shooting identified; suspects in custody

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Chase Gillis, 16, of Macon. Suspects have not been identified, but are in custody.

UPDATE: The two men ran from the home after the shooting and contacted a relative of one of the men, according to Bibb County Sheriff. The relative picked up the two men on Eisenhower Parkway.

The relative then drove to the Sheriff’s Office on Oglethorpe Street to report the information of the incident. Both males are detained at this time and are being questioned by investigators.

UPDATE: The two men who fled the scene called the Bibb County Sheriff's office and told them what happened. That's according to Lt. Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff.

Those two men are now in custody. They are suspects in this homicide.





Gonzalez says "some type of transaction" went on inside of the home.

Two men were inside of the home when another man arrived. The man that came to visit the home was shot, and the other two men fled to downtown Macon.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

A man died after being shot in Lizella Wednesday.

This is according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones. It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Briar Creek Trail. Bibb County deputies arrived to the scene at 3:30 a.m. Jones pronounced the victim dead at 4 a.m.

Deputies say they found the man shot inside of the home near the doorway entrance. The victim was in his 20's or 30's, and has not yet been identified. It is unclear if the victim lived in the home or how many times he was shot.

Coroners removed the body just before 6 a.m.

Jones confirms there are two people in custody.

Bibb County deputies are investigating the incident as a homicide. Deputies are not sure at this time if the incident began as a home invasion or was drug related.

WMAZ is working the scene. More details will be shared when they become available.

