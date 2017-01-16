A 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head this evening.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard, deputies found the teen lying on the sidewalk on Bloomfield Drive.

Sergeant Howard says the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday evening.

The teen was taken to Navicent Health to be treated for his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

