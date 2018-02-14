UPDATE: Three Macon houses catch fire in the same area

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE:

Three house fires happened all within a mile of each other Wednesday afternoon and early evening in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins. The first fire happened at a home on Worsham Avenue. Riggins says they got the call just before 4 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later and half a mile down the road on Dorothy Avenue, another house caught on fire. Riggins says the two homes were vacant and is calling the blazes suspicious and that they could be related.

The fire department got the third call close to 8 p.m. for a house on Irving Avenue. That is less than a mile away from the other two.

That house was also vacant, but Riggins says someone could have been staying there. He does not think that fire is related to the others.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

If you have any information on these fires, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

The Bibb County Fire Department is fighting a fire on Irving Avenue in Macon. That's according to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story with more information when we have it.

