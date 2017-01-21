UPDATE: Tornado watch, severe storms likely across central Ga.

Here's the latest on severe weather potential in central Georgia this weekend.

We are still anticipating the possibility of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes to move through the midstate between Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at the threats and timing:

Severe weather will impact central GA in several rounds over the next 36 hours. The first round will move through today between 11 AM and 4 PM. The second round will move through tonight between 11 PM and 7 AM. The final round will move through between 12 PM and 7 PM. Here are the details:

TODAY

Timing: 11AM - 4PM

Threats: Strong damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail

TONIGHT

Timing: 11PM - 7AM

Threats: A few tornadoes...some of which may be significant*, damaging winds, large hail





TOMORROW -

Timing: 12 Noon - 7PM

Threats: Strong damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail

*NOTES - Right now, we are most concerned about tonight's threat. The Storm Prediction Center has mentioned that the severe risk for tonight may be upgraded with an emphasis on the potential for tornadoes...some of which may be significant. With this in mind, it is CRUCIAL that everyone has a way of getting severe weather warnings tonight, whether that be from a phone app or weather radio. Tornado sirens are NOT meant to wake you up...they are meant to warn you if you are outside.

This is a very serious situation, and should be treated as such. Please make sure that you are staying on top of this forecast over the next 36 hours.

