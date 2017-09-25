UPDATE: Two hospitalized in Macon house fire

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Macon-Bibb firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Alview Drive in west Bibb County. Crews have put out the blaze, but are still trying to eliminate all the hot spots.

Sergeant Linda Howard with Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two adults were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. She says they are alert.

Howard says the two victims are 78 years old and 60 years old.

According to Chief Marvin Riggins, the call came in just after 9 p.m. Monday evening.

