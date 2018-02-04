UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting near Mercer Village

(UPDATE 7:25 p.m.) The Bibb Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 33-year-old Javaris Brown.

-----

(UPDATE 6 p.m.) Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says a man was shot and killed on Carling Avenue, which is near Mercer Village.

He says the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. and that the man was in his car at the time of the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released at this time and a suspect has not yet been identified.

------------

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person being shot to death on Carling Avenue in Macon.

