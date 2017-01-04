UPDATE: Victim of fatal I-75/I-16 wreck identified

MACON - UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the person killed Monday night in a wreck near the split of Interstate 16 westbound and Interstate 75 northbound.

He is Arthur Francis, 65, of Versailles, Ohio.

_______________________

UPDATE, 11 P.M.: Traffic has begun moving again after deadly wreck near the split of Interstate 16 westbound and Interstate 75 northbound.

The road is clear now that the the Spring Street on-ramp has been blocked.

Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says commuters on I-16W are being diverted to Coliseum.

They got the call around 8:10 p.m. Lt. Gonzalez says an Acura SUV driven by 73-year-old Anh Kim Merritt going westbound sideswiped an 18-wheeler driven by Carlton Kiser. He says Merritt put her blinkers on and tried to get to the shoulder, but that's when another 18-wheeler hit her from behind.

The driver of the second semi that hit the other cars was killed.

Merritt was taken to a hospital for chest pains.

The name of the fatally-injured driver will be released after the next of kin has been notified. The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

-----------------------

Bibb deputies are on the scene of a fatal wreck near the split of Interstate 16 westbound and Interstate 75 northbound.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two tractor trailers were involved in the wreck.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that it is a fatal wreck, but was not able to provide any more details.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.