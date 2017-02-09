UPDATE: Victims in fatal Jones Co. wreck identified

Jones County wreck at Eatonton Highway and Gray Bypass. (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

UPDATE: The victims who died in a car accident in Jones County have been identified.

They are John Bunn II of Forsyth and 33-year-old Raymond Macon from Eatonton.

________________________

Two people died when a log truck collided with another vehicle in Jones County.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of the Eatonton Highway and the new Gray bypass.

The second vehicle, a flatbed truck, caught fire after the wreck.

Emergency crews are still on the scene, but traffic is moving slowly through the intersection.

So far, the victims have not been identified.

According to Sheriff Butch Reece, the flatbed truck was coming from Eatonton and had stopped at the intersection. The driver started to go and didn't see the log truck heading toward Milledgeville.

Shortly after the wreck ,the flatbed caught on fire. Witnesses tried to get the driver out but were unable to open the doors. Both of the drivers were killed . The sheriff says they are working to notify families.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story today.





