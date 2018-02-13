UPDATE: Woman found dead in car in Flint River identified

UPDATE, 8:22 p.m.:

The woman whose body was found in the Flint River has been identified as Suwana Mann. According to Police Chief Rachel Hart, she is from Montezuma and is "in her 40s."

------------

Investigators in Macon County are trying to find out how a woman and her car ended up in the Flint River Tuesday.

Oglethorpe Police Chief Rachel Hart says the woman was found dead in a Honda Civic or Accord.

It happened off Highway 49, between Montezuma and Oglethorpe.

The woman's name has not been released.

The GBI is also on the scene, but so far, authorities have not reported any signs of foul play.

Hart says they haven't determined the woman's cause of death.



