Updated Central Georgia storm damage reports

This morning, crews across Central Georgia will get started early cleaning up the mess overnight storms left.

The good news is no injuries have been reported.

One of the hardest hit areas is Cordele, in Crisp County.

Sheriff Billy Hancock says several trees fell, blocking highways and damaging cars.

He says one tree crashed into a home on Oak Park Drive.

The tree snapped in half and hit the car and the limbs hit the front of the mobile home.

Kerry Simons lives there with his wife and tells 13WMAZ they were inside during the storm when the trees fell.

He says they were so scared, they left their home and went to stay with relatives.

Simons says he and his wife were not hurt, but he won't be living in a mobile home anymore because he's ready for a house.

Sheriff Hancock says the damage was mainly south of 280 and on Highway 33 and Highway 90.

Right now, one of the main priorities is getting these trees cleared so that kids can get to school safely.

Over in Wheeler County, trees continue to fall, causing road closures on Landsburg Church Road and Snowhill Church Road.

Avoid those areas.

EMA Director Larry Brown in Wilcox County says trees were down across Highway 129.

He even says a barn on Highway 233 looks like it was “picked up and tossed around” on a farm in between Owensboro and Rebecca.

He says everything is cleaned up and everyone is safe.

In Telfair County, no major damage was reported, however, EMA Director Lee Conner says around 2,000 to 3,000 people experienced power outages for two to three hours along Highway 280 towards McRae.

Dodge County EMA Director Stanley Stephens says four fire departments are working right now to clear trees and down power lines in that area, however no roads are closed at the moment.

He says there was a large area of power outage, but no major damage from the fallen trees.

Wheeler County EMA Director Steve Adams says they've seen a few fallen trees.

He says northwest to Glenwood and in Glenwood, there was one power line that had fallen in both areas, however no road closures were reported.

No damage has been reported yet in Dooly County according to EMA Director Kenny Calhoun.

Laurens County EMA Director Don Bryant says they have no storm damage to report.

Crews across Central Georgia will head out and take a look at damage once the sun rises.

We'll keep you updated with any new information that comes from those surveys.

Also keep in mind if your child goes to Johnson County Schools, they will have a delayed start time today.

According to Patrice Tanner, Financial Director for the school board, staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and school will begin at 10 a.m.