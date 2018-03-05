U.S. Senate confirms Macon judge to federal court

The United States Senate confirmed former Macon Judge Tillman "Tripp" Self to serve on the U.S. District court for the Middle District of Georgia.

President Donald Trump nominated Self back in July and in October, Self appeared in for a commitment hearing in front of the Senate.

Self formerly served as a Superior Court judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit.

His nomination to federal court came less than a year after Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Self to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV