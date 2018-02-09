KNOXVILLE, TENN. - On Wednesday afternoon, Winston Burbage was driving by the Pilot off Cumberland Avenue when he saw a touching exchange between a University of Tennessee Police officer and a man seemingly down on his luck.

Cpl. Ron Humble with UTPD stopped during his shift to pray with the man. The sight caught Burbage's attention, so he took out his phone to record the moment.

"That was one of the most amazing things I've seen in my entire life," Burbage said. "I was in tears. I said you just don't see that these days."

He posted the video to Facebook on several pages he manages, including the groups Seymour Speaks Out and Gatlinburg Speaks Out.

"One of the most amazing things he said about it. he said praying for that man helped me just as much if not more than it helped that man," Burbage added.

UTPD responded to the support Cpl. Humble's gesture received after it was caught on camera.

In a statement, the department said, "We are so proud to have Cpl. Humble as a member of our UTPD team. He saw an opportunity to serve the community in a special way. Out of respect for privacy of the individual involved, Cpl. Humble is not looking for public recognition; however, we are thankful that this moment was captured as this shows how police are there in a variety of ways for the people who need them."

Cpl. Humble knows the man he was praying with. He told Burbage they are familiar with each other and he hopes the prayers continue for this man to help get back on his feet.

