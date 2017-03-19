WMAZ
Crews put out fire at vacant building in south Macon

Fire on Broadway

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 9:36 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

Firefighters fought a blaze at a vacant building in south Macon Sunday.

Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 7:25 at 4080 Broadway.

He says the building used to be a roofing company. There were still a lot of old roofing supplies inside.

Traffic will be blocked between Fulton and Flamingo Road for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.


This is the second fire at a vacant building in less than a week.


More details will be shared as they become available.

 

