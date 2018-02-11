Valentine's Day recipes with Suzanne Johnson: Beef Wellington

Valentine's Day is this week and Southern Bits and Bites author Suzanne Johnson visited the WMAZ studio to talk recipes for your sweetheart.

She shared recipes for Beef Wellington, bacon wrapped asparagus and mini twice baked potatoes.

Here are the full recipes:

Beef Wellington

1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tbsp butter

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 egg

1 (17-1/2-ounce) package frozen puff pastry dough, thawed

4 (4- to 5-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1-inch thick

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 425 F. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter and saute mushrooms, garlic, and thyme 6 to 8 minutes, or until mushrooms are tender. Remove from heat and set aside. Unfold puff pastry sheets and cut each in half crosswise. Spoon mushroom mixture onto center of each of the 4 pieces of puff pastry, distributing evenly. Season both sides of tenderloin steaks with salt and pepper and rub evenly with Dijon mustard. Place over mushroom mixture. Bring corners of pastry up over steaks; using your fingers, pinch corners and edges together to seal completely. Place seam-side down on baking sheet. Whisk together egg and 2 tbsp of water to make egg wash. Brush evenly over each puff pastry and bake 20 to 25 minutes. Steaks will be medium rare.

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

1 large bunch asparagus, rinsed and trimmed

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 slices bacon, cut in half

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the asparagus in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Combine the next 5 ingredients and pour over the asparagus and toss to cover. Take 4-5 asparagus spears in a bundle and wrap tightly with bacon. Repeat for the remaining asparagus. Place in oven and cook for 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Mini Twice Baked Potatoes

15-20 red potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

4 tbsp butter, melted

1 cup sour cream

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 cup (plus ½ cup) sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup bacon bits

¼ cup green onion

½ tsp garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes in a large bowl and coat with olive oil and kosher salt. Place on a foil lined baking sheet and bake for 30-40 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Cut off the tips of both ends of the potato. Using a small spoon or melon baller, scoop out the center of each potato. Place the filling in a large bowl and mash with a fork until smooth. Add in butter, sour cream, mayonnaise, 1 cup cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir until combined. Using a small spoon, stuff each of the potatoes with the filling and top with remaining cheddar cheese. Place on a cookie sheet and place in a 375 degree oven. Bake for 5 minutes and remove from oven. Garnish with parsley and serve.



Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 cup water

3 eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Nutella

1 cup strawberry preserves

3 cups confectioners sugar

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup milk

1 stick melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together box mix, water, eggs and mayonnaise. Pour into 6 greased eight inch cake pans. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Mix together strawberry preserves and Nutella until smooth. Layer cake with equal portions of strawberry filling and frost with icing.

**CHOCOLATE ICING**

Mix together remaining ingredients and spread onto cake. Allow to set for 1 hour before slicing.

