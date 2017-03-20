Vendors, rides being set up for Cherry Blossom Festival

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Central City Park is getting ready for Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival is set to begin Friday, March 24.

Monday, we found trucks moving carnival rides into place.

Food vendors were also getting ready for thousands of visitors.

Bill Level with Hog Wild Barbecue tells us what visitors can expect from his booth.

He says beside pork, chicken, and beef, he's got a couple of special items.

"We have a thing called Butt Fries, too. The butt fries are fries with pulled pork on them because of pork butts, that's where they get their name. They've got sour cream and scallions on them. And then we have the Bull Fries, which is fries with brisket," says Level.

The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Friday, March 24 and continues through Sunday, April 2.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children 10 and under are free.

