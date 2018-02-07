Verify: Can Wilkinson County fine for saggy pants?

WILKINSON CO. - Below you will find the screenshot of a Facebook post that has gotten over one hundred likes and dozens of comments dealing with saggy pants in Wilkinson County.

Judge Vivian Cummings posted the status.

The post has now been taken down from her Facebook page.

Chip Brook said the post even made it to his own smartphone.

"Yeah I saw that and it was news to me yesterday, about a new rule from the judge but I do not think its any more of a problem around here than anywhere else", Brook said

Joyce Martin is not a fan of pants that drop too low either.

"I have seen the sagging pants and I don't like. I've seen it in other place and I still don't like it", Martin said.

So we set out to verify: can you be fined in Wilkinson county for sagging your pants?

Probate Judge Vivian Cummings declined to speak on camera but did give us a statement and pointed us to the Wilkinson County Code on indecent exposure.

The code says in part "Appear wearing pants or skirts more than three inches below the top of the hips exposing the skin or undergarments".

The ordinance that was found online says people can be fined no less than $50 dollars for the first offense.

So we verified that you can be cited in Wilkinson County when your pants drop too low.

But are students actually getting fined and called to court?

Cumming's statement says that citations will only be issued to students after the school has exhausted all other violations.

Meaning, the fine is not the first thing that happens when there is a dress code violation.

