Verify: Can your allergies go away?

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Fall brings new colors on the trees, college football, and allergies. While the first two are great, Tim Rexin, who suffers from allergies, says the symptoms are a pain.

"I get stuffy, a runny nose, just, yeah, I deal with it, though," said Rexin.

Rexin says he's lived in the midwest, the northeast, and has had no signs of allergies until moving to Central Georgia.

Now, for college junior Kendall Gordoan, the opposite problem persists.

"When I was younger, I used to have really irritated eyes, and I just would be rubbing them 24/7, sneezing, stuffed-up nose, and then now I don't have It anymore," Gordoan says.

So did their allergies really change? Doctor Jeana Bush verified.

"In general, once you're sensitized to those things, especially if you have repeated exposure like in Central Georgia when you're bombarded with allergens, we don't see people outgrow that," Bush says.

So it's verified, you can't lose your sensitivity to an outdoor allergy, but you can relocate to a place where that allergen is not present.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV