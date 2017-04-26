Verify: Did Bibb County give money to The Crazy Bull?

Correction: Our story that ran Tuesday said the Crazy Bull would receive a loan from NewTown, but we incorrectly stated that county money was involved. That money would come from private bond holders.

The Crazy Bull mortgage is a complicated deal involving a nonprofit, an independent authority, the bar, a private bank, and private investors. The deal also needed approval from the Bibb County commission.

Here is how it breaks down, starting with the key players: NewTown Macon is the nonprofit. They take out loans to lend money to downtown businesses that they think could help downtown grow.

The Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority is an independent authority created by the state. They also work to bring business to downtown, and they sign off on NewTown's loans which allows NewTown to get Bibb County's low interest rates when they borrow.

They both get funding from Bibb County, but both say none of that money goes into loans.

Now here comes the Crazy Bull.

They recently came to NewTown asking for $800,000 to pay off part of their mortgage. NewTown says the bar is an asset to downtown and says the bar is at risk of closing if they do not get help.

Josh Rogers, the head of NewTown, describes how the mortgage will work. He says they plan to ask State Bank to issue an Urban Development Authority revenue bond.

The bank issues that bond, and individuals can buy into it.

NewTown manages the bond money and plans to lend it out to the Crazy Bull.

As the Crazy Bull repays their mortgage each month, that money repays the bond holders.

What happens if the Crazy Bull fails to make payments?

If that happens, then the $1.3 million property would belong to NewTown. They could either bring in a new tenant or sell the property.

We verified no county money is going to the Crazy Bull.

NewTown's money comes from private investors through a revenue bond, and the bar will repay those investors.

