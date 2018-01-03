VERIFY: Does Georgia have ticket scalping laws?

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Some say the price of tickets for the National Championship game are outrageous and they're looking for other ways to get into the big game. Some say they'll head to Atlanta on Monday to try to buy tickets off the streets. So we set out to verify if Georgia has laws against ticket scalping.

On Wednesday when the guys at Ivey Tire in Milledgeville weren't working on cars, they were looking for tickets to the National Championship game.

But Cory Arrington says they weren't having much luck.

"I've been looking for a while now and they cost a little bit much, about $2,000 - $2,500, way too much," Arrington said.

Some say they're planning to go to Atlanta on Monday in hopes of buying a ticket off the street for cheaper. That got us wondering about ticker scalpers, so we set out to verify if Georgia has any laws against ticket scalping.

"With tickets as high as they are, you're going to see a lot of fake tickets being sold," Kelvin Collins said.

Collins, with the Better Business Bureau, says there are laws in place against ticket scalping, but that doesn't stop people.

Georgia law states that if you're the original ticket holder, you can sell the tickets for a profit as long as you're not hanging around outside the stadium, but if you're not the original ticket holder, you can't resell unless you're a licensed broker.

"When you do buy tickets out on the street, you don't have any recourse, especially if you paid cash for those tickets, once the transaction takes place it's gone," Collins said. "You can get that person to go with you to the will call window and confirm that the tickets are good but many times there is not any recourse once that money changes hands."

So we verified, yes, Georgia does have laws in place to prevent ticket scalping, but you should still be careful when purchasing a ticket from somewhere other than a reputable ticket site.

For information on how to buy good tickets, click on this consumer alert here.

