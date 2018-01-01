VERIFY: Does the number of DUIs increase on New Year's Day in Bibb Co.?

Whether it's celebrating at a bar or someone’s house, a lot of people are toasting to the new year with friends and family.

After the clock strikes midnight and celebrations begin to die down, people will be getting on the road to head home.

That got us thinking about people drinking and driving and whether the number of DUIs goes up on New Year’s Day because of New Year’s Eve parties.

Ahleiyah Jefferson says she avoids hitting the road after midnight on New Year’s Day.

“I’m going to stay off the roads tonight just to be safe,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson says she gets worried about more people drinking and driving.

“It makes me kind of nervous for people that could be in danger,” said Jefferson.

It is a concern Sam Ferguson says he shares.

“Not really safe because when you always got to look behind you, how can you see in front of you,” asked Ferguson.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, there were no DUIs on December 30, but there were two on the New Year's Eve in 2015 and seven on January 1, 2016.

In 2016, there were three on December 30, two on December 31 and four on January 1, 2017.

We verified that yes the number of DUIs does go up in Bibb County on New Year’s Day.

“Generally after midnight when the parties are winding down and stuff, that’s when more DUI arrests are made,” said Cpt. Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolfe says even though there are more arrests made on the first, the number of drunk drivers that day are not out of the ordinary.

“That three day period's not any different than any other weekend really,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says they arrest people for DUIs almost every single day, but he says on special days like New Year’s Day, drinking and driving is more likely to happen.

“Wear your seatbelt, don’t text and drive, don’t be distracted, obey the speed limits, obey all the traffic laws to get where you’re going safely,” said Wolfe.

Whether it is people getting behind the wheel after a few drinks or sober drivers just trying to get home, Wolfe says there are more people than usual on the road.

He says everyone should be extra cautious during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Wolfe says they recommend anyone who has anything to drink to use a taxi service like Uber or have a designated driver.

